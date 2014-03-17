TOT Plc, a Thai state-owned telecommunications company, has put off signing a contract with its concessionaire Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) that would allow it to provide fourth-generation (4G) mobile services on the state's existing unused frequency.

(link.reuters.com/sen67v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)