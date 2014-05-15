Santander announces guidance for PNC5 AT1 euro at 6.75% area
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking the Bank of Thailand's approval to at least double the limit of securities investment abroad from the present $50 billion.
BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)