Mobile phone operators will launch optional airtime packages from March that will charge subscribers on a per-second basis, replacing the current per-minute rate, which collectively will amount to savings of about 4.5 billion baht a month for consumers, The Nation reported, quoting National Broadcasting Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) commissioner Prawit Leestapornvongsa.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)