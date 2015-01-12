Fitch Affirms ICBC Asia at 'A'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited's (ICBC Asia) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'A' with Stable Outlook. All ratings have simultaneously been withdrawn. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of ICBC Asia for commercial reasons. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUB