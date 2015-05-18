BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.61
* Bright horizons family solutions reports first quarter of 2017 financial results
SET-listed Central Plaza Hotel PCL posted a 66 percent jump in net profit in the first quarter thanks to a 24 percent gain in tourist arrivals to 7.88 million in the period, the Bangkok Post reported, citing board chairman Suthikiati Chirathivat.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.