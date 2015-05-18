SET-listed Central Plaza Hotel PCL posted a 66 percent jump in net profit in the first quarter thanks to a 24 percent gain in tourist arrivals to 7.88 million in the period, the Bangkok Post reported, citing board chairman Suthikiati Chirathivat.

