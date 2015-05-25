BRIEF-Componenta Dokumculuk Q1 net result swings to loss of 32.2 mln lira
* Said on Saturday that Q1 revenue at 723.1 million lira ($203.80 million) versus 801.6 million lira year ago
Haier Group, a Chinese multinational consumer electronics and home-appliances company, has expanded its investment to 400 million baht ($11.94 million) in Thailand, The Nation reported citing Haier Asia President and Chief Executive Yoshiaki Ito.
The investment includes the establishment of a regional air-conditioning training centre and production line to support the market, it reported.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 33.4900 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
ZURICH, May 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,816 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.