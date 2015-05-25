Haier Group, a Chinese multinational consumer electronics and home-appliances company, has expanded its investment to 400 million baht ($11.94 million) in Thailand, The Nation reported citing Haier Asia President and Chief Executive Yoshiaki Ito.

The investment includes the establishment of a regional air-conditioning training centre and production line to support the market, it reported.

(bit.ly/1HDUwTF)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 33.4900 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)