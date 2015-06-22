Thailand's two largest lenders have said they prefer to manage
bad loans in-house rather than sell them to asset management
firms, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Kittiya Todhanakasem, a
first senior executive vice president at Krung Thai Bank
.
Bad-asset disposal is not a priority for Bangkok Bank
as its asset management unit, set up after the 1997
financial crisis, has been performing well, said senior
executive vice-president Suvarn Thansathit, the paper reported.
(bit.ly/1frNWUd)
(Bangkok Newsroom)