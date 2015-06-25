Bangkok Media and Broadcasting Co, operator of the PPTV digital TV channel, has been given exclusive rights by CTH to broadcast 26 English Premier League (EPL) football matches on its channel in the 2015-16 season, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting PPTV president Kematat Paladesh.

