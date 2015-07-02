Oishi Group is negotiating with a potential partner in Switzerland on franchising its flagship restaurant brand Shabushi in that country for the first time, The Nation reported, citing Pisarn Aowsathaporn, executive vice president of its food division.

The group has recognised Switzerland as a strategic gateway into European markets to expand its Japanese restaurants brand, he said.

