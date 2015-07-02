BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
Oishi Group is negotiating with a potential partner in Switzerland on franchising its flagship restaurant brand Shabushi in that country for the first time, The Nation reported, citing Pisarn Aowsathaporn, executive vice president of its food division.
The group has recognised Switzerland as a strategic gateway into European markets to expand its Japanese restaurants brand, he said.
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.