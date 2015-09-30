Some members of the Thai Shopping Centre Association will spend 103 billion baht ($2.83 billion) to increase their shopping-mall space from 12 million square metres this year to 14 million square metres by 2017, the Nation reported, citing group chairwoman Wallaya Chirathivat.

Among the mega retail development projects are EmQuartier by The Mall Group on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok and CentraPlaza Westgate in Nonthaburi. Both were opened this year, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1h8R9s5)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 36.38 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)