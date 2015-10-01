BRIEF-Chongqing Department Store to invest in internet consumer finance company
* Says it plans to invest 266.2 million yuan ($38.56 million) in internet consumer finance company
Tesco Lotus, the Thai unit of British retailer Tesco Plc , has invested about 1 billion baht ($27.52 million) in its Clubcard loyalty programme aimed at attracting new customers as well as increasing shopping frequency, The Nation reported, citing Tesco Lotus marketing director Mark Roughley.
* Says it will buy land and buildings located in Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea, from Denso Korea Electronics Corp, for 14.35 billion won