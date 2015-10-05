State-run TOT Pcl has chosen to scrap talks with its
concessionaire Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) on a
joint venture proposal to operate telecom tower sites after
AIS's second-generation (2G) mobile concession expired, The
Bangkok Post reported, citing TOT's acting president.
After several months of negotiations, the state telecom
enterprise decided that the joint venture proposed by the
country's biggest mobile operator might not be the best course
of action, said Monchai Noosong.
