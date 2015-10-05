State-run TOT Pcl has chosen to scrap talks with its concessionaire Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) on a joint venture proposal to operate telecom tower sites after AIS's second-generation (2G) mobile concession expired, The Bangkok Post reported, citing TOT's acting president.

After several months of negotiations, the state telecom enterprise decided that the joint venture proposed by the country's biggest mobile operator might not be the best course of action, said Monchai Noosong.

(bit.ly/1M50RbP)

