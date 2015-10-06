SET-listed Thai Wah PCL, Thailand's top tapioca
product manufacturer and exporter and vermicelli producer, hopes
to become ASEAN market leader in the next three years, The
Nation reported, citing its chief executive officer, Ho Ren Hua.
Thai Wah resumed trading after it asked for suspension last
month in order to complete a merger between two SET-listed
companies of Thai Wah Group - Thai Wah Starch PCL,
Thailand's top tapioca product manufacturer and exporter, and
Thai Wah Food Products Plc (TWFP), the biggest vermicelli
producer with a 44 percent market share.
(Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)