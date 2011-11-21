BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports May 2017 results
* Progressive Corp - may net premiums earned $1,953.8 million versus $1,714.6 million
BANGKOK Nov 21 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The government has withdrawn its plan to seek a royal pardon for its de facto leader and fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra following strong opposition.
- Flood-hit residents in Bangkok's Don Muang and Nonthaburi rallied yesterday, demanding the government speed up the drainage of floodwater from their communities.
- The aviation industry is urging transport authorities to include all stakeholders in a concerted effort to help make the inundated Don Mueang airport better than before.
THE NATION
- Seafood producers at Mahachai Market in Samut Sakhon, a coastal province bordering Bangkok, have been working overtime to build up two months of supplies before the floodwaters reach them.
- The spirit of volunteerism shown by millions of Thais has partly compensated for the government's inadequate financing of flood-recovery efforts and preventive measures that need a lot of money, and could continue to do so.
- Institutional investors have shrugged off investing in the Thai stock market by shifting their focus to the bond market. However, the SET Index still has a chance to rise in a range of between 1,085-1,251 points.
- With the impact of the severe flooding on the tourism industry estimated at 70 billion baht ($2.3 billion), international and local tourism organisations are discussing ways of protecting the sector against future disasters.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul said he was confident that Lad Krabang and Bangchan industrial estates would be safe from flooding and manufacturers in the estates had resumed operations. ($1 = 31 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)
