BANGKOK Nov 21 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday.

BANGKOK POST

- The government has withdrawn its plan to seek a royal pardon for its de facto leader and fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra following strong opposition.

- Flood-hit residents in Bangkok's Don Muang and Nonthaburi rallied yesterday, demanding the government speed up the drainage of floodwater from their communities.

- The aviation industry is urging transport authorities to include all stakeholders in a concerted effort to help make the inundated Don Mueang airport better than before.

THE NATION

- Seafood producers at Mahachai Market in Samut Sakhon, a coastal province bordering Bangkok, have been working overtime to build up two months of supplies before the floodwaters reach them.

- The spirit of volunteerism shown by millions of Thais has partly compensated for the government's inadequate financing of flood-recovery efforts and preventive measures that need a lot of money, and could continue to do so.

- Institutional investors have shrugged off investing in the Thai stock market by shifting their focus to the bond market. However, the SET Index still has a chance to rise in a range of between 1,085-1,251 points.

- With the impact of the severe flooding on the tourism industry estimated at 70 billion baht ($2.3 billion), international and local tourism organisations are discussing ways of protecting the sector against future disasters.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul said he was confident that Lad Krabang and Bangchan industrial estates would be safe from flooding and manufacturers in the estates had resumed operations. ($1 = 31 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)