BANGKOK POST
- The People's Alliance for Democracy has vowed to hold a
prolonged mass rally against the government if there is a
renewed bid to seek a royal pardon for ousted premier Thaksin
Shinawatra.
- Economic growth for the year will end up at 1.8 percent,
far lower than once expected, in line with the flood crisis,
says SCB Economic Intelligence Center.
THE NATION
- The economy next year might not stray far from the growth
forecast of 4.5-5.5 percent if 80 percent of all flood-affected
factories can be up and running in the first quarter, the
government think tank said yesterday.
- The Energy Ministry is seeking approval from the Energy
Conservation Promotion Fund for a budget of 10 billion baht
($320 million), which would be used to launch a major project
for solar-cell use in local communities and to provide
assistance to flood victims.
- Ch Karnchang Pcl, the country's second-largest
construction company, is ready to take on 50 billion baht ($1.6
billion) to 60 billion baht worth of post-flood work.
- SCG Chemicals and Barito Pacific are seeking $500
million to expand the production capacity for ethylene at
Chandra Asri Perochemical (CAP), Indonesia's largest
petrochemical company, to between 800,000 and 1 million tonnes
per year from 550,000 tonnes currently, as well as for plastic
pellets.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Kittiratt
Na-Ranong would propose to a committee working on a national
water resources management to select the Japan International
Cooperation Agency (Jica) as an adviser.
($1 = 31.135 baht)
