These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The People's Alliance for Democracy has vowed to hold a prolonged mass rally against the government if there is a renewed bid to seek a royal pardon for ousted premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

- Economic growth for the year will end up at 1.8 percent, far lower than once expected, in line with the flood crisis, says SCB Economic Intelligence Center.

THE NATION

- The economy next year might not stray far from the growth forecast of 4.5-5.5 percent if 80 percent of all flood-affected factories can be up and running in the first quarter, the government think tank said yesterday.

- The Energy Ministry is seeking approval from the Energy Conservation Promotion Fund for a budget of 10 billion baht ($320 million), which would be used to launch a major project for solar-cell use in local communities and to provide assistance to flood victims.

- Ch Karnchang Pcl, the country's second-largest construction company, is ready to take on 50 billion baht ($1.6 billion) to 60 billion baht worth of post-flood work.

- SCG Chemicals and Barito Pacific are seeking $500 million to expand the production capacity for ethylene at Chandra Asri Perochemical (CAP), Indonesia's largest petrochemical company, to between 800,000 and 1 million tonnes per year from 550,000 tonnes currently, as well as for plastic pellets.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong would propose to a committee working on a national water resources management to select the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) as an adviser. ($1 = 31.135 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)