BANGKOK Nov 25 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Angry protests over prolonged flooding spread throughout
greater Bangkok yesterday as the authorities tried to keep up
with the flood management plan.
- The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has
pledged to help develop a pilot project to prevent industrial
estates from flooding.
THE NATION
- Industrialists warned yesterday that some units from the
Thai electronics industry might relocate to other countries if
they are unable to handle the jump in daily minimum wage to 300
baht ($9.59) starting from April 1 or remain uncertain that a
flood crisis won't recur again in the future.
- The Commerce Ministry will today meet with auto-parts
makers to discuss measures to help flood-hit exporters.
MATICHON
- Two electronic component manufacturers -- South
Korea-based Maxon Systems and Japan's Minebea Group -- are
looking to shift part of their production to Cambodia after
their factories in Rojana Industrial Park Pcl were
hit by flooding, according to the Federation of Thai Industries
(FTI).
($1 = 31.27 baht)