BANGKOK Dec 1 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Social Security Fund has decided to cut the contributions of flood-affected employers and workers to the fund and lend money at low fixed interest rates to struggling business operators next year.

- Red shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan on Wednesday vowed to continue fighting for justice and democracy despite losing his MP status.

- The Bank of Thailand voted to cut the policy rate for the first time in 11 months, from 3.50 percent to 3.25 percent, in order to support economic restoration after the flood crisis.

- Prospects are bleak for struggling Honda to import Brio eco-cars and City subcompacts to compensate for the output loss from massive flooding, says a senior executive at Honda Automobile (Thailand), the country's second largest passenger car manufacturer.

THE NATION

- Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton arrived in Burma on Wednesday on the first top-level US visit in half a century, seeking to encourage a "movement for change" in one of the world's most closed nations.

- Inbound tourism is expected to achieve a full recovery from the floods crisis by February, according to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA).

- Total Access Communication has filed a lawsuit at the Central Administrative Court seeking termination of the national broadcasting and telecom watchdog's regulations aimed at preventing foreign dominance of Thai telecom operators.

- Threats to Thailand's economic growth remain amid uncertainties over the efficiency and speed of the country's recovery and the state of the global economy.

(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)