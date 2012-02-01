BANGKOK Jan 31 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Four people shot dead by military rangers in Pattani were not insurgents, Deputy Prime Minister Yutthasak Sasiprapa said.

- The Pheu Thai-sponsored draft legislation seeking to provide a blanket amnesty to political offenders since the 2006 coup is on the way, says Deputy Prime Minister Chalerm Yubamrung.

- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) posted a 2.2 percent rise in full-year earnings to 44.7 billion baht ($1.45 billion), owing to higher prices.

- Honda vowed to restart assembly at its plants in Ayutthaya by the end of March after a six-month production halt.

THE NATION

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra told a Cabinet meeting that today's parliamentary debate on the executive decrees authorising borrowing to fund flood-prevention projects should cover all four decrees - including the two that are the subject of an Opposition petition to the Constitution Court, a government spokesman said.

- The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission will set up a subcommittee to examine all aspects of CAT Telecom's deals with True Corp Pcl regarding their 3G service partnership.

- With the Asean Economic Community coming in three years, Kasikornbank Pcl has changed its strategy to form more alliances with banks in the region and focus more on the provinces instead of Bangkok to cash in on booming border trade.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul plans to have a further discussion with commercial banks after the Finance Ministry decides on the central bank's proposed options for additional fees to be imposed on them.

($1 = 30.925 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)