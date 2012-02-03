BANGKOK Feb 3 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong has pledged that the government will try harder to improve the budget balance in the face of criticism that its big-spending plans could lead to unsustainable debts in the future.

- Banks will need to do a better job managing their funding costs at a time of plentiful liquidity and rising expenses stemming from expected higher levies to the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), says Tak Bunnag, executive vice-president of Bank of Ayudhya Pcl.

THE NATION

- Thai Oil Pcl, PTT's flagship refinery business, is ready to expand to Asean countries, chief executive officer Surong Bulakul said.

- Rice farmers are calling for a ceiling on the value of rice that a farmer can pawn to the government to prevent huge losses for the government after some farmers abused their right to join the unlimited pledging scheme.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- KT Zmico Securities Pcl said it would focus on expanding its investment banking business for clients seeking to invest in Indochina especially Laos, Vietnam this year and expects to conclude investment in Myanmar in the first half of 2012.

($1 = 30.89 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)