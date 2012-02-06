BANGKOK Feb 6 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Thailand's securities laws need to be changed to close enforcement loopholes, according to Vasant Thienhom, deputy secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

- A plan to shift the Finance Ministry's shareholding in PTT Pcl to the state-run Vayupak Fund is nothing but an excuse to evade public scrutiny, a seminar was told.

- The government has been urged to stick to the plans to improve connectivity among Asian countries, even though some of the projects were initiated by the previous government, according to business leaders.

THE NATION

- Thailand will have to deal with its biggest-ever rice stockpile of more than 10 million tonnes this year if the government insists on maintaining its subsidy scheme and targeted export price of $700 per tonne.

- About 10,000 customers of Total Access Communication switched to another cellular network in January, when DTAC's network faced problems.

- Siam Cement Group (SCG), Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate, will benefit in the long term from the acquisition of Boral Indonesia, a leading ready-mix concrete maker, as it is another step towards strengthening SCG's business in Southeast Asia's largest country, brokerage said.

- Indorama Ventures Pcl, the world's largest integrated polyester chain manufacturer, has no plan to slow down its acquisitions or investment in green-field projects even though it is likely to exceed its production capacity target in three years.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Another policy rate cut is expected at the next meeting of the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee in March, given the external risks in Europe and the United States.

- The Bank of Thailand said it expected loan growth in the first quarter to expand, driven by pent-up demand in small-to-medium businesses after floods last year.

- The Government Savings Bank said it reported a net profit of more than 26 billion baht ($842.7 million) last year, thanks to rising loan growth and deposits.

