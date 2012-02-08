BANGKOK Feb 8 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The SET-listed Indorama Ventures Pcl is to
acquire two ethylene makers for US$795 million, a move that
should boost its bottom line by 25 percent this year.
- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl expects to
sign an agreement with Myanmar this month to explore for oil and
gas in the PSC-G and EP2 onshore petroleum blocks.
- Despite being hit hard by last year's flooding, low-rise
housing in Greater Bangkok remains in high demand as reflected
by a quick rebound of sales to normal levels last month, says
the listed developer MK Real Estate Pcl.
- Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, the majority state-owned
refinery and retailer, expects earnings from renewable energy,
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, to rise to
30 percent in the next six years from 12 percent last year.
THE NATION
- Political risk remains one of the main obstacles in
attracting private participation in infrastructure projects,
according to experts.
- Because of growing risks from natural disasters and
increased economic volatility, Kasikornbank Pcl
expects huge growth in its trade credit insurance services for
corporate and small and medium-sized enterprises.
- Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand's leading liquor
tycoon, is confident in the country's ability to adjust to the
coming Asean Economic Community (AEC), which will be fully
implemented in 2015.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The cabinet has approved a new agency, chaired by Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, to run an overall national water
management system and to ensure unity in tackling flood-related
problems.