BANGKOK Feb 8 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The SET-listed Indorama Ventures Pcl is to acquire two ethylene makers for US$795 million, a move that should boost its bottom line by 25 percent this year.

- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl expects to sign an agreement with Myanmar this month to explore for oil and gas in the PSC-G and EP2 onshore petroleum blocks.

- Despite being hit hard by last year's flooding, low-rise housing in Greater Bangkok remains in high demand as reflected by a quick rebound of sales to normal levels last month, says the listed developer MK Real Estate Pcl.

- Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, the majority state-owned refinery and retailer, expects earnings from renewable energy, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, to rise to 30 percent in the next six years from 12 percent last year.

THE NATION

- Political risk remains one of the main obstacles in attracting private participation in infrastructure projects, according to experts.

- Because of growing risks from natural disasters and increased economic volatility, Kasikornbank Pcl expects huge growth in its trade credit insurance services for corporate and small and medium-sized enterprises.

- Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand's leading liquor tycoon, is confident in the country's ability to adjust to the coming Asean Economic Community (AEC), which will be fully implemented in 2015.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The cabinet has approved a new agency, chaired by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, to run an overall national water management system and to ensure unity in tackling flood-related problems.