BANGKOK Feb 10 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Siam Cement Group (SCG) plans to conclude financing for its $4.5-billion petrochemical joint venture in Vietnam next year, with production scheduled to commence in 2017.

- The majority state-owned oil refinery and retailer Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to double its biodiesel production to 600,000-700,000 litres per day from 300,000 litres to meet surging demand growth expected this year.

- The banking system's lending accelerated in 2011 even though the floods caused a sharp decline in the fourth quarter, says the Bank of Thailand.

THE NATION

- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong has dismissed news reports that the government plans to sell its stake in PTT Pcl to the Vayupak Fund.

- Thai Airways International Pcl will go ahead with its belt-tightening plan to keep its operation flying high, although the airline faced a recent strike by some aircraft-maintenance staff.

- Tesco Lotus will launch a 17 billion baht ($553 million)property fund, the largest in Thailand, with an initial public offering expected late this month and a listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in mid-March.

- Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, chairman of TCC Holding, which has many diversified subsidiaries, plans to set up plants in Vietnam for the production of its major beverages, notably beer and non-alcoholic drinks.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Advanced Info Service Pcl, Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, reported an 8.3 percent rise in 2011 net profit of 22 billion baht and expected its revenue growth of 5-6 percent this year.