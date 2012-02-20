BANGKOK Feb 20 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Prosecutors say they will send a request to the Foreign Ministry to extradite an Iranian bombing suspect from Malaysia within a week.

- Second-ranked mobile operator Total Access Communication Pcl has reiterated that it is ready to deal with a potentially explosive challenge to "foreign dominance" before the upcoming 3G licensing auction begins.

- Foreign firms such as the SET-listed Italian-Thai Development Pcl should exercise caution when investing in Myanmar because democratic reforms will take time and huge challenges remain, analysts say.

- The Bank of Thailand is preparing to improve its clearing system to accommodate Thai banks that are increasingly expanding operations overseas under the ASEAN Economic Community framework.

THE NATION

- An arrest warrant has been approved for a fifth suspect in the triple blasts in Bangkok.

- The new levy of 0.47 percent on deposits of state-owned banks will likely not help commercial banks chase funds better because the drop in protection from August is unnerving depositors.

- SCB Life Assurance aims to move up from fifth place now into the country's top three life insurers in 2014 while protecting its lead in the key bancassurance market.

- Strong economic growth, trade liberalisation and the huge population in the Asia-Pacific region have driven demand for IT infrastructure, especially data storage, according to senior executives of Hitachi Data Systems, the world's leading data-storage company.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Pre-Built Pcl said it expected its revenue to rise 23 percent this year on the back of rising construction demand and it planned to buy more land to launch three or four property projects.

($1 = 30.78 Baht)