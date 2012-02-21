BANGKOK Feb 21 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE NATION

- The Bank of Thailand said the international blacklisting of Thailand has not yet caused any problems with financial transactions, but local banks fear costs will rise for them and their customers.

- Stickers suspected to be part of an alleged terror plot by a group of Iranian nationals, with the word "SEJEAL" written on them, have been found pasted along a route running close to a leading Bangkok hotel, a police source said.

- Tesco Lotus announced the launch of the initial public offering of its Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund, which will be listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

- Thoresen Thai Agencies chief executive officer says pressure has eased on being a takeover target after the Mahagitsiri family became a major shareholder. He wants to see TTA held mainly by institutional investors to reduce share price volatility.

BANGKOK POST

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak vowed to work together to address the simmering rebellion in Muslim-majority border regions of southern Thailand.

- The SET-listed Siamgas and Petrochemicals Pcl has set a target to grow its revenue by more than 30 percent this year to 50 billion baht ($1.6 billion) with an aggressive expansion in Asia.

- The SET-listed Precious Shipping Pcl has warned of weaker results this year as shipping rates have fallen below forecast and could stay below 1,000 points on average this year.

- A National Anti-Corruption Commission committee is seeking a consensus on the legal status of the third-generation (3G) deals between CAT Telecom and True Corporation Pcl by urging two state investigating teams to come up with resolutions.

- CIMB Thai Bank Pcl has set an ambitious goal of 27 percent loan expansion and 30 percent deposit growth this year.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The National Economic and Social Development Board said it forecast Thai economic growth of between 5.5 and 6.5 percent this year, driven by public investment to prevent future flood disasters and a rapid recovery in the manufacturing sector.

- Pruksa Real Estate Pcl said it has slowed its new investment and land purchase plans in 2012 due to concerns over future floods.