THE NATION
- The Bank of Thailand said the international blacklisting
of Thailand has not yet caused any problems with financial
transactions, but local banks fear costs will rise for them and
their customers.
- Stickers suspected to be part of an alleged terror plot by
a group of Iranian nationals, with the word "SEJEAL" written on
them, have been found pasted along a route running close to a
leading Bangkok hotel, a police source said.
- Tesco Lotus announced the launch of the initial
public offering of its Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and
Leasehold Property Fund, which will be listed on the Stock
Exchange of Thailand.
- Thoresen Thai Agencies chief executive officer
says pressure has eased on being a takeover target after the
Mahagitsiri family became a major shareholder. He wants to see
TTA held mainly by institutional investors to reduce share price
volatility.
BANGKOK POST
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her Malaysian
counterpart Najib Razak vowed to work together to address the
simmering rebellion in Muslim-majority border regions of
southern Thailand.
- The SET-listed Siamgas and Petrochemicals Pcl has
set a target to grow its revenue by more than 30 percent this
year to 50 billion baht ($1.6 billion) with an aggressive
expansion in Asia.
- The SET-listed Precious Shipping Pcl has warned
of weaker results this year as shipping rates have fallen below
forecast and could stay below 1,000 points on average this year.
- A National Anti-Corruption Commission committee is seeking
a consensus on the legal status of the third-generation (3G)
deals between CAT Telecom and True Corporation Pcl by
urging two state investigating teams to come up with
resolutions.
- CIMB Thai Bank Pcl has set an ambitious goal of
27 percent loan expansion and 30 percent deposit growth this
year.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The National Economic and Social Development Board said it
forecast Thai economic growth of between 5.5 and 6.5 percent
this year, driven by public investment to prevent future flood
disasters and a rapid recovery in the manufacturing sector.
- Pruksa Real Estate Pcl said it has slowed its new
investment and land purchase plans in 2012 due to concerns over
future floods.