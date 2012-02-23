BANGKOK Feb 23 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- The Constitution Court cleared the way for the Pheu
Thai-led government to go ahead with its multi-billion-baht
post-flood spending plans that are designed to strengthen
investors' confidence.
- Police have so far been unable to discover how the
enigmatic 'Sejeal' stickers were linked to any plans the Iranian
bomb suspects may have had to blow up targets.
- Rayong Purifier Pcl, a maker of fuel oil and
petrochemical products, says it could lose 13 billion baht
($424.6 million) in revenue if its condensate residue factory
remains closed after PTT's move to quit supplying raw
material to the company.
THE NATION
- Krungsri Consumer, a Bank of Ayudhya unit
operating credit cards as well as personal and auto loans, will
transfer all 300 staff of HSBC (Thailand) and the local
retail banking business of HSBC, excluding credit cards, to its
portfolio next month.
- Egco Group has set aside about 10 billion baht
to invest in power plants overseas in a bid to keep its revenue
at least at the 5 billion baht level annually.
- Advanced Info Service's shareholding structure
complies with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications
Commission's regulations against foreign dominance of telecom
operators, said AIS chief operating officer Mark Chong Chin Kok.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said it would spend 10
billion baht to upgrade its refining facilities and develop
power plants.