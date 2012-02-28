BANGKOK Feb 28 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The government has put forest rehabilitation and preservation on the national agenda by allocating 3 billion baht ($98 million) to regenerate 7 million rai (2.8 million acres) of land over the next five years.

- PTT Exploration & Production Pcl, a subsidiary of national oil conglomerate PTT Pcl, defended its 53.9 billion baht bid to acquire Cove Energy Pcl, the UK-based petroleum exploration and production firm, saying Cove's assets are of international standard and the potential is high for discovering a large amount of gas.

- The Energy Ministry is closely monitoring developments in Iran's nuclear dispute, which has driven oil to a 10-month high of $125 a barrel, saying a temporary subsidy may be needed if it keeps rising.

THE NATION

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra will lead a high-profile roadshow to Japan early next month to try to restore investor confidence following last year's devastating flood in Thailand, which hit Japanese operations especially hard, a Government House source said yesterday.

- About 164,500 employees of flood-affected enterprises are at risk of losing their jobs this year as 284 firms have not yet reopened after last year's inundation, and the upcoming increase in the daily minimum wage could aggravate the situation, according to a report by the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB).

- Thai Beverage Pcl has pulled off what could be the biggest set of commercial partnerships ever secured by a local company, tying down arguably the world's two best football clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, in three-year sponsorship deals worth more than 500 million baht ($16.40 million).

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Second-ranked insurer Bangkok Life Assurance Pcl aimed for a 15-20 percent growth in total insurance premiums this year, mainly boosted by sales through bank branches. ($1 = 30.495 baht)