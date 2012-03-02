BANGKOK, March 2 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- An investigation has been launched into the structural integrity of remnants of the abandoned Hopewell concrete pilings after a slab measuring six by 50 metres collapsed 20 metres to the ground yesterday.

- The government has settled on premium rates for coverage of natural disasters under the state-initiated insurance fund, aiming for products to be available by mid-March.

- The Commerce Ministry found evidence of possible cheating under the tapioca mortgage scheme of 2008 after lower amounts of tapioca pellets were found in some warehouses in three provinces that should house a combined 193,000 tonnes.

THE NATION

- Thailand's stock exchange will soak up $3 billion this year from foreign fund managers hoping to cash in on the post-flood economic renaissance, with gross domestic product forecast to rise by 5-7 percent.

- The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has asked Thai industrial-estate operators and industries in Thailand for help in creating a "sister cluster" of back-up manufacturing bases to diversify and manage risk from natural disasters, and work towards expanding markets and increasing profitability.

- The cabinet will consider next week a proposal of the Disaster Insurance Promotion Fund Committee, which oversees the 50-billion-baht catastrophe fund, to set premium rates of 0.5 to 1.25 percent for natural disaster insurance for households and businesses.

- Land and Houses Pcl plans to invest 8 billion baht ($262 million) in the Chamchuri Square project - in which its partner, the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), holds a 40-percent stake. It forecasts more than 1.5 billion baht revenue in the first quarter from the Land and Houses Property Fund, launched yesterday.

MATICHON

- Small and medium-sized manufacturers are working on back up plans to cope with production disruption caused by flooding, an Industry Ministry source said. ($1 = 30.515 baht)