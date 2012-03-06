BANGKOK, March 6 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- City Hall will draft an ordinance demanding that more than 1,000 old buildings in Bangkok install sprinklers to prevent a recurrence of the fire that engulfed the upper floors of the Fico Place building on Saturday.

- Shenzhen Scope Scientific Development Co has beaten three other Chinese companies to win a contract to supply 900,000 tablet computers for first graders in government schools.

- Industrial estate operators are hitting back at activists seeking a court order to halt anti-flood dyke construction, saying the work is urgent and needed to regain investor confidence.

- The Transport Ministry is pressing for acceleration of logistics development, saying implementation of transport projects has been delayed too long.

- Bangchak Petroleum Plc (BCP), the majority state-owned oil refiner and retailer, may raise its oil stock by 16.7 percent in volume to 7 million litres to mitigate the risk of an oil disruption stemming from the Iranian situation.

THE NATION

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra will impose penalties on nine governors of upper northern provinces if they do not take action to control forest fires, which caused thick haze in their areas, disrupting transportation and harming people's health.

- Compensation for catastrophic events - severe floods, storms and earthquakes - could later be increased from the proposed 30 percent of the insured amount to 50 percent, the chairman of the state-owned insurance fund for natural-disaster coverage said on Monday.

- Rolls-Royce has appointed an authorised dealership in Thailand and is planning to step into the Thai luxury-car market with its participation in the Bangkok International Motor Show this month.

- The private sector will call for the government to amend the country's business laws to strengthen enterprises' competitiveness and promote growth within the region under the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC).