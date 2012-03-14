BANGKOK, March 14 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The cabinet has approved a budget of 24.8 billion baht ($809.4 million) to pay for 246 flood management projects proposed by the National Water Resources and Flood Policy Committee.

- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl, Thailand's largest hospital group, has raised its stake in another leading hospital chain, Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl, to become the largest single shareholder.

- The Bank of Thailand said the current price of oil will not drive inflation forward, leading analysts to believe the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will not increase the policy interest rate from 3 percent when it meets later this month.

- Most factories in the seven industrial estates inundated last year have restarted production, says Industry Minister M.R. Pongsvas Svasti.

THE NATION

- Thailand is planning to propose that the International Court of Justice determined "demilitarised zone" near the controversial Preah Vihear Temple be adjusted, Supreme Commander Thanasak Patimapakorn said.

- The government will make a "final" decision on Wednesday on which company gets to supply tablet computers to school students nationwide, following confusion over a remark made initially by the information and communications technology minister indicating that one firm had won the bid.

- Thailand and other Asian countries have been urged to impose higher taxes on wealth to collect enough revenue to finance universal social welfare.

- Hyundai Motor (Thailand) Co, the country's sole importer and distributor of Hyundai vehicles, is asking its parent company in South Korea for a higher quota to meet increasing orders.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, Thailand's third-largest lender, expected its loan portfolio to reach 250 billion baht at the end of this year but warned higher oil prices and rising costs would put pressure on small-to-medium businesses.

($1 = 30.64 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)