BANGKOK POST

- Widespread perceptions that the cost of living is surging are all in people's minds and not reality, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said.

- Five industrial estates in Rayong province face a water shortage if there is no sign of rainfall by July, triggering fears of a replay of the 2005 drought.

- Ford Motor Corp plans to purchase up to $800 million of parts annually from Thailand to supply its new $450 million passenger vehicle plant in Rayong.

THE NATION

- Thailand's biggest agricultural conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group, has persuaded China's biggest car maker, SAIC, formerly the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation, to set up a manufacturing base for right-hand-drive vehicles in Thailand as well as expand its motorcycle manufacturing to capitalise on the creation of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in 2015.

- Thailand and Japan have agreed to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2017, thanks to closer trade and investment cooperation under the Japan Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement.

- Large firms in the healthcare sector in Japan and the United States are looking for opportunities in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, as revenues in Asia's healthcare sector could account for one-third of the global market in 2015, according to a study by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The Thai stock market and listed firms are planning a marketing roadshow to attract more foreign investors in a bid to boost liquidity and market capitalisation, according to a senior Thai stock exchange official.