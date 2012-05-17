----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Tata Steel presses govt over cheap China imports-The Nation

link.reuters.com/zeg38s

----

Thailand to buy 2 mln tonnes of LNG from Qatar-The Nation

link.reuters.com/weg38s

----

Thai c.bank sees inflation rising-Bangkok Post

link.reuters.com/teg38s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)