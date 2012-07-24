UPDATE 5-Oil dips on concern over rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Thai Mitsubishi Mirages recalled - Bangkok Post
----
Thai firms to invest billions in Myanmar - The Nation
----
HFMD test result for toddler due today-Bangkok Post
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended shipping services to Qatar after Arab countries severed diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed port restrictions this week.