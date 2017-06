Amal Clooney, Beyonce's twins turn motherhood into summer blockbuster

LOS ANGELES, June 6 The birth of George and Amal Clooney's twins sent media into a frenzy on Tuesday with paparazzi lined up outside a London hospital clamoring for the first pictures and celebrity websites outdoing each other for clicky headlines like "10 Reasons George Clooney Will Make a Great Dad."