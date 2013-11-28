BRIEF-R&I affirms Hikari Tsushin's rating at "BBB+" and says stable outlook-R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+"-R&I
BMW has chosen Thailand as its first production base for motorcycles in Asia, the Nation reports. Stephan Schaller, head of BMW Motorrad, the German company's motorcycle unit, said deliveries of the locally assembled F800 R, its mid-sized model, in the Thai market would start through its dealership network next quarter. (link.reuters.com/pym94v)
* Says it enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with a Shenzhen-based tech firm IngDan, aiming to jointly build intelligent household "AI+home textiles"