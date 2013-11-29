BRIEF-Zoom says listing on TSE Jasdaq
* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Jasdaq on March 28
Suzuki Motor Corp will double the annual production capacity at its Thai factory to 100,000 vehicles next year to help drive its expansion in Southeast Asia. While the Japanese automaker has a strong presence in the Indian market, it has lagged behind rivals in moving into Southeast Asia. (link.reuters.com/zer94v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom)
* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Jasdaq on March 28
* Says its Chairman Chen Shaoqun to step down due to change in job role
* Didi to weigh $6 billion funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources