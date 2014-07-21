All four Thai banks in Myanmar are intensifying efforts to secure banking licences in the belief that opening up of the industry will proceed despite opposition for local players.

Representatives of Kasikornbank (KBank) and Krungthai Bank (KTB) recently joined conferences in Yangon, speaking on what their banks have to offer to the economy, while Bangkok Bank (BBL), Thailand's largest commercial bank, hosted an investment seminar in Yangon designed to be the centrestage for Asian investors wanting to enter the Myanmar market.

(bit.ly/WnHiF4)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)