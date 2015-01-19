Siam Commercial Bank expects China's direct investment in Thailand to double in the next five years, due to the mainland's economic reforms and the Kingdom's attractive tax incentives, The Nation reported, citing Manop Sangiambut, SCB's China business head and executive vice president.

