Twenty-four Thai steel producers and traders and eight government agencies discussed ways to make the country's steel industry sustainable over the long term, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Commerce Minister General Chatchai Sarikulya.

Steel demand is currently about 18 million tonnes each year. Producers however supply only about 8 million tonnes, and the rest is imported, the paper reported.

