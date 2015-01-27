BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
Twenty-four Thai steel producers and traders and eight government agencies discussed ways to make the country's steel industry sustainable over the long term, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Commerce Minister General Chatchai Sarikulya.
Steel demand is currently about 18 million tonnes each year. Producers however supply only about 8 million tonnes, and the rest is imported, the paper reported.
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.