Infineon Q2 oper profit up 30 pct on auto, industrial demand
FRANKFURT, May 4 German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit helped by its automotive and industrial activities.
The Commerce Ministry is preparing a proposal for cabinet consideration to place exports on the national agenda, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Deputy Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
FRANKFURT, May 4 German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit helped by its automotive and industrial activities.
BERLIN, May 4 German sportswear firm Adidas reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and profits on Thursday, helped by strong growth in ecommerce and North America as it keeps up the pressure on arch-rival Nike.