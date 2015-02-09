China-based Junfa Real Estate Co Ltd has set up a joint-venture
company with Thai firm Charn Issara Development Pcl to
develop a 3 billion baht ($91.97 million) mixed-use project in
the southern province of Phang Nga this year, The Nation
reported, citing Junfa chairman Li Man Bun.
Junfa holds a 30 percent stake in the joint-venture firm.
The rest is owned by Charn Issara, with a registered capital of
420 million baht, it reported.
(bit.ly/1zMMQYJ)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 32.6200 baht)
(Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)