China-based Junfa Real Estate Co Ltd has set up a joint-venture company with Thai firm Charn Issara Development Pcl to develop a 3 billion baht ($91.97 million) mixed-use project in the southern province of Phang Nga this year, The Nation reported, citing Junfa chairman Li Man Bun.

Junfa holds a 30 percent stake in the joint-venture firm. The rest is owned by Charn Issara, with a registered capital of 420 million baht, it reported.

(bit.ly/1zMMQYJ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.6200 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)