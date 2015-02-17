Advertising expenditure in January rose 16 percent from a year earlier to 9.52 billion baht ($292 million), mainly due to higher spending on digital TV, transit media and the Internet, the Nation reported, citing the latest report by Nielsen (Thailand). (bit.ly/1Dyx726)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)