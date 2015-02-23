BRIEF-Ord Mountain Resources provides update on qualifying transaction
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction
True Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Fund is likely to buy additional assets from its major shareholder True Corporation and other telecom operators after a second batch of asset purchases worth 14 billion baht as it looks to raise its asset size to 100 billion baht ($3.07 billion) this year, the Bangkok Post reported citing Smith Banomyong, TRUEIF's fund manager and president of SCB Asset Management.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.5500 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"