Total Access Communication, Thailand's second largest mobile operator, is accelerating the expansion of its fourth generation (4G) network to catch up with its smaller rival, True Move, and accommodate surging mobile data demand, the Bangkok Post reported citing acting chief technology officer Prathet Tankuranun. (bit.ly/1MavoB9)

