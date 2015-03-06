BRIEF-Italiaonline Q1 net result swings to profit of EUR 2 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 11 MILLION YEAR AGO
Total Access Communication, Thailand's second largest mobile operator, is accelerating the expansion of its fourth generation (4G) network to catch up with its smaller rival, True Move, and accommodate surging mobile data demand, the Bangkok Post reported citing acting chief technology officer Prathet Tankuranun. (bit.ly/1MavoB9)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
PARIS, May 11 French tycoon Vincent Bollore took a first step on Thursday in his attempt to merge media giant Vivendi and advertising company Havas, two groups he controls through his family-run conglomerate.