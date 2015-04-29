The Thai unit of Michigan-based Dow Chemical Co plans to start its new polyester polyol plant in the eastern province of Rayong next year, The Bangkok Post reported, citing Glenn Wright, Dow's president for polyurethanes.

The new plant would be Dow's second in Thailand.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)