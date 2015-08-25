Thailand's biggest retail conglomerate Central Group has urged the government to relax visa restrictions and offer incentives to ensure the peak tourist season will not be impacted by the Bangkok bomb blast that killed 20 people, the Nation newspaper quoted a group executive as saying.

Since the blast, Central Group has incurred financial damages from room cancellations and a drop in food consumption, the newspaper added.

