BRIEF-Al Khaleej Training and Education reports Q1 profit of 6.3 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 167.6 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Thai Yamaha Motor Co, the Thai unit of Japanese maker Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, has shrugged off the sluggish motorcycle market with plans to invest 2 billion baht ($56.15 million)during 2015 to 2017 to upgrade and expand production, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the company's chief operating officer Praphan Phornthanavarsit.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 35.6200 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Sunil Nair)
CHICAGO, May 8 Archer Daniels Midland Co , one of the world's largest agricultural merchants, said on Monday it agreed to buy a controlling stake in an Israeli grain trader, as it seeks to expand markets to boost profits that have been hampered by a global oversupply.