BRIEF-Shanyuan plans secured corporate bonds worth T$1 bln
* Says it plans to issue 2017 first tranche 5-yr secured corporate bonds worth T$1 billion, with annual interest rate of 1.14 percent
General Electric said it continued to be upbeat about its business prospects in Thailand despite sluggish economic growth in the Kingdom, The Nation reported, citing the president and chief executive of GE Thailand, Laos and Myanmar.
The company expected sales in Thailand and Myanmar to expand by 40-50 percent this year compared with 2014, said Kovit Kantapasara.
May 8 Social media music company Smule has raised $54 million in a financing round led by Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which it will use to fuel international growth, the company said on Monday.