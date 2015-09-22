Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl, the world's biggest exporter of canned and frozen tuna, announced a rebranding under a single corporate vision with the new name Thai Union Group Plc, The Bangkok Post reported, citing company executives.

The company's stock symbol will change to TU on Wednesday, said Founder and Chairman Kraisorn Chansiri.

President and Chief Executive Thirapong Chansiri said the rebranding was aimed at creating synergy as it maintained market recognition.

(bit.ly/1WeOBZi)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)