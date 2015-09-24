BRIEF-Anhui Huamao Textile's board elects chairman
May 3 Anhui Huamao Textile Co Ltd * Says board elects Ni Junlong as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pEDcbJ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Domestic car sales are expected to remain subdued this month despite the government's new economic stimulus measures, The Nation reported a Toyota executive as saying.
Such measures would not boost car sales given economic uncertainties at home and overseas, said Vudhigorn Suriyachantananont, senior vice president of Toyota Motor Thailand, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 3 Anhui Huamao Textile Co Ltd * Says board elects Ni Junlong as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pEDcbJ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, May 3 Bankers have lined up to US$2.5bn-equivalent of debt financing to back the acquisition of publicly-listed Hong Kong-based international schools operator Nord Anglia Education, banking sources said on Wednesday.