BRIEF-Soho Development signs LoI concerning sale of Recyling Park and Recycling Park Kamionka

* Said on Tuesday that is signed on own behalf and as a manager of portfolio of Progress Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych (Progress FIZ AN) with Recyling Park Investment sp. z o.o (seller) a letter of intent (LoI) concerning acquisition of Recyling Park sp. z o.o. (Recyling Park) and Recycling Park Kamionka sp. z o.o. (Recycling Park Kamionka) by a company from investment segment (buyer)